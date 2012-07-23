Iggy Azalea ft. Mike Posner – “Flash” [LISTEN]

After dropping the video for “Murda Bizness” over the weekend, Iggy Azalea follows up with Mike Posner for her new joint EP, Glory. “Flash,” is a sensual song with Iggy catering to her hard working man in every way possible.

The former Interscope Records artist has since been dropped from the label and has been affiliated with T.I.‘s Hustle Gang family, despite not signing any actual paperwork with the Atlanta rapper and mogul.

Hit the jump to check out the new joint from Iggy and Mike Posner.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• The Dark Knight Rises x Under Armour – Gotham City Rogues Collection [PHOTOS]

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Beyoncé Shows Off Blue Ivy [PHOTO]

• Rick Ross Talks Grilling Tilapia And Eating Cheese With Bon Appétit [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Through The Life And Legacy Of Nelson Mandela [PHOTOS]