Tone Trump links up with his new label homies, Young Jeezy, Freddie Gibbs, & JW for this new cut “Real N****z.” Tone’s new project, The New Fresh Prince, drops next Tuesday, July 31. This Kane Beatz produced jam will be on that project next week so check back to Hip-Hop Wired when it drops.

Tone Trump had signed with Young Jeezy’s Corporate Thugz Entertainment late this past spring joining Gangsta Gibbs as Jeezy’s most high-profile signees in the past year. Hit the jump to get a listen to Tone’s new joint.

Tone Trump Ft. Young Jeezy, Freddie Gibbs & JW – “Real N****z” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• G.O.O.D. Music Covers New August/September 2012 Issue Of Complex Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz & His Tattoos Cover New Issue Of Urban Ink Magazine [PHOTOS]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• Drake Buys $7.7 Million Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: New Basketball Wives: LA Star Brooke Bailey [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nas Albums, 10 Memorable Album Covers [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Instagram