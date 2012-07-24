CLOSE
Tone Trump ft. Young Jeezy, Freddie Gibbs & JW – “Real N****z” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Tone Trump links up with his new label homies, Young Jeezy, Freddie Gibbs, & JW for this new cut “Real N****z.”  Tone’s new project, The New Fresh Prince, drops next Tuesday, July 31. This Kane Beatz produced jam will be on that project next week so check back to Hip-Hop Wired when it drops.

Tone Trump had signed with Young Jeezy’s Corporate Thugz Entertainment late this past spring joining Gangsta Gibbs as Jeezy’s most high-profile signees in the past year. Hit the jump to get a listen to Tone’s new joint. 

