Ice Cube Visits ESPN’s First Take [VIDEO]

One of L.A.’s most famous sports fans, Ice Cube, hit up Bristol and sat in with Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take. Cube, who has produced and directed tons of movies including the 30 For 30 film Straight Outta L.A., talked about his beloved L.A. sports teams as a special guest.

He goes on to praise the Lakers’ front office moves like acquiring Steve Nash as well as dumping on Dwight Howard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Debate-wise, Cube doesn’t have much to offer against the talking heads of Bayless and Smith, but who does? Hit the jump to check out the clip of the west coast king.

Photo: YouTube