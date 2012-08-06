Drake And Friends Perform At 2012 OVO Fest In Toronto [VIDEO]

Drake brought his annual OVO Fest to his hometown of Toronto, CA last night at the Molson Amphitheatre. The yearly festival is Drake’s homecoming where he puts on a usual unforgettable show for his hometown fans in the Great White North.

This year, Drake was far from short on any guest appearances. Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Daz, Kurupt, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and Waka Flocka Flame all joined Toronto’s favorite son on stage as they performed all of their top current hits and old favorites. If you couldn’t make it out to T.Dot last night or you just want to relive it again, hit the jump and check out all the performances you may have missed.

Photo: Dominic Chan / WENN

