One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

It’s been exactly one year to the day that throngs of Hip-Hop fans waited with baited breath by their computer for Watch The Throne to be released by iTunes. Since the project was even announced, there was the sentiment that this album was going to be different. It had to be. Collaboration albums happen annually, but never to this magnitude.

Two of the biggest artist in Hip-Hop coming together at their collective primes for the sake of the genre. This was Queen and The Rolling Stones. This was Michael Jackson and Prince. This was the Hip-Hop version of the summer of 1992 in Barcelona, Spain. This had to live up to the hype. This had to change the game.

Nobody promised that it would, not Jay-Z, not Kanye, not the army of producers whose beats made it onto the album; but they didn’t have to. The lofty expectations that come with being at the forefront of the culture came with those unspoken promises. But we all knew that this had to be more than an album, it had to be a moment. So the question remains, did it live up to the hype? Did it live up to your expectations? Hip-Hop Wired dives in.

