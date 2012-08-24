Exclusive: DMX To Release Undisputed On Sept. 11 & Share Proceeds With 9/11 Victims [VIDEO]

As a New York native, DMX has a special place in his heart for the city that never sleeps, and will use his next album to pay tribute to the Big Apple. X’s forthcoming Undisputed release is slated to drop on Sept. 11, in commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of over 1,000 people.

Right before hitting the stage at Rock the Bells, Hip-Hop Wired sat down with X where he spoke on his The Weigh In free EP, and his new project. “I had to give them something,” he said of the decision to give fans the release after several album delays, brought on by his record label.

As for Undisputed, the date is personal. “If we’re able to make that date, what I want to do is donate the first week of sales to the families of 9/11, cuz you know I am from New York. That’s still something that hits home.”

X didn’t give too much away regarding the record’s sound but promised not to disappoint. “Sound always elevates and morphs into something else. It’s bangin’ it’s hot.”