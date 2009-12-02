Drake Will Host Toy Drive in L.A.

As his debut album title Thank Me Later entails, Young Money’s Drake is one that is willing to give to those that are less fortunate.

The rapper will appear at the 2009 Winter Wonderland Celebration and Toy Giveaway on December 5 in Los Angeles.

Located in the Sears Court of Baldwin Hills’ Crenshaw Plaza Mall, he will sign autographs for one hundred people that decide to donate an unwrapped toy as well as give away toys. There will be more in store for fans as he will choose five that will have the privilege of joining the artist for a private meet and greet.

Even greater thanks can be placed into the hands of Los Angeles City Councilman Bernard C. Parks, along with his wife, Bobbi, who were both responsible from Drake’s participation in the event. They are also the hosts of the 7th annual Winter Wonderland event that takes place on December 12 in the lower level of the Sears parking lot.

“We are very appreciate of Drake’s support of the toy drive and our efforts to extend the Christmas spirit to children who may not otherwise receive gifts this season,” said Ben Richardson, General Manager of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Turning the event into a spectacle, this will be quite the treat as the parking lot will be turned into a snow village for the children.

As the music world continues to wait for the official debut from the rising sensation that is Drake, many will have to settle, for now, as he accompanies his Young Money brethren on the compilation album, We Are Young Money which should hit shelves December 21.

With Lil Wayne facing a year behind the walls, someone will have to take the reins of Young Money and right now, Drake is looking like the prime candidate to lead Young Money into the future.