A$AP Rocky Performs At The Adidas Originals Store In NYC [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky was back on familiar turf in New York City last night as he performed at the Adidas store in SoHo in New York City. Rocky was joined by Nast, Twelvy, Ant and the rest of the A$AP Mob as he performed for a rabid throng of fans in the stylish section of New York City.

Sponsored by the good people at VICE, Rocky was joined by his buddy Jeremy Scott, whom he shared a Complex cover with earlier this year. The Flatbush Zombies also took in the event and eventually joined Rocky and his crew on stage to perform “Bath Salts,” the lead single off of the A$AP Mob album, Lords Never Worry. After the jump, you can check out all of the photos from the performance if you weren’t fortunate enough to check out the performance live and in living color.

Photo: VICE

