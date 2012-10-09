Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Searching For $7M – $10M Miami Home Together

Being part of the 1% has its privileges. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been together long enough where they should no longer be considered a “fling” and are now looking to shack up together, reports TMZ. The happy couple has Miami on their radar as where they plan on copping a crib, pun totally not intended.

Sources connected to the couple tell us … K&K have been talking about getting their own place for a couple of months … and believe Miami is the perfect location because they both love the city. Plus, Kim will be in town for the next couple of months to shoot a reality show with Kourtney. We’re told the Ks checked out 4 homes yesterday — all waterfront properties — and the mansions all ranged between $7 and $10 MILLION.

The mortgage payment on those would be…a lot. But it shouldn’t be a problem since Yeezy allegedly dropping a cool milli on Kimmy’s birthday party. Must be nice.

Photo: TMZ/X17Online