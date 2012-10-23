E-40 Launches Online Clothing Store, Preps Collaborative Album With Too Short [PHOTOS]

With more than two decades in the game, it’s rare to find E-4O working on just one project at time. As if his job as “ambassador” of the Bay Area doesn’t keep him busy enough, the Vallejo, Calif. native has launched an online clothing store, and is prepping a collaborative album with Too Short.

Fans of the lauded Slang Master can pick up clothing bearing his image on www.e40Gear.com.

Selling T-shirts, hoodies, and more, the products on the site also feature memorable album covers, plus some of 40’s adages, like “I don’t need no iron, I’m already creased.”

Having sold more than 500,000 albums independently in the last three years, 40 thought it was a perfect time to step up his merchandising game. “The grip don’t quit man,” he told us at the BET Hip-Hop Awards of the many projects he has in the works, including The Block Brochure: 4,5 and 6, dropping March 26.

The launch of the site, also corresponds with the forthcoming release of his a double-LP collaboration with fellow Bay Area legend, Too Short, titled The History Channel. Due out Nov. 6, the album includes guest appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube, Tyga, among others.

Check out some of 40’s gear below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• New Images From Iron Man 3 [PHOTOS]

• Azealia Banks Calls Out Dolce & Gabbana Over “Racist” New Line [PHOTOS]

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: E40Gear.com/You Heard That New

1 2 3 4 5Next page »