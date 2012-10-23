Wiz Khalifa, Ice Cube & More Craft NFL Team Anthems With Pepsi [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Pepsi and the National Football League have announced the expansion of the Pepsi NFL Anthems program, a national campaign that brings to life originally created anthems for seven NFL teams around the league.

Ice Cube (Oakland Raiders) Travie McCoy (New York Giants), as well as a Wiz Khalifa remix of “Black and Yellow” (Pittsburgh Steelers) as a part of the hometown anthems. Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez and Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo will join Matthew Stafford, DeMarco Murray, Darren McFadden, Victor Cruz and LaMarr Woodley as recognizable extensions to the campaign for their respective NFL franchises.

Get a listen to Wiz and Cube’s records down below and hit Pepsi to hear songs from Travie McCoy, Lenny Kravitz Kid Rock and more.

Photo: Pepsi