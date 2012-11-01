Gucci Mane Accuses Nicki Minaj & French Montana Of “Not Keeping It Real” [VIDEO]

You can now add Nicki Minaj and Frech Montana to Gucci’ Maine’ sh-t list.

Gucci has recently vocalized his disdain for Young Jeezy, plus took shots at Keyshia Cole and T.I., and on a visit to Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, he added two more rappers to the pot. As the story goes, Minaj and Montana were once managed by Waka Flock’s mother, Debra Antney. According to Gucci, after both artists broke from her company and gained stardom, they didn’t pay homage to the work she put in.

Of the two, Minaj got the lightest tongue lashing, but she was far from being let of the hook. “When she came to Atlanta she gave me a shout out, said I helped her in her career, but at the end of the day I just think a lot of times you keep it real with somebody, you can’t expect them to keep it real with you,” he explained. “I told you man [in] this industry, [people] that want to be famous, people forget how to keep it real and forget the people that helped them get to where they at.

“I tip my hat to Nicki for being hard worker, but at the same time, she know she didn’t keep it real.”

In the case of Montana, Gucci said he’s just all the way fake, and well aware of his status. “French Montana know he didn’t keep it real.”

Although it may seem that he’s bitter or angry, that’s not the case. Far from being consumed with daily thoughts about the two, Gucci merely felt the need to speak his mind, because he was affected. “My thing I aint going out my way to even tell somebody that they they aint real, or they fake, or they lame cuz all that, that’s got nothing to do with me. But when it starts spilling into my business and my affairs, I’m a vocal person, I usually speak on it.”

By the end of the interview, Yo Gotti also sustained a few verbal blows.

Peep Gucci’s rant below.

Photo: YouTube