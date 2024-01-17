Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat & Lana Del Rey Headline Coachella 2024 Lineup

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Coachella 2024 lineup is here, and it’s stacked.

The official Coachella 2024 lineup is here, and this year’s headliners will include meanie Doja Cat, hater of top rapper lists Tyler, the creator, and Lana Del Rey.

The ridiculously expensive music festival that sees music fans, rich folks, and influencers flock to the Coachella Valley will take place over two weekends, April 12 to April 14 and April 19 to April 21.

Del Rey will headline two Fridays, Tyler will bring his unique energy on Saturdays, and Doja will shut it all down on Sundays.

Coachella 2024 attendees will also see No Doubt reunite. It will mark the first time the “Spiderwebs” band has taken the stage together in almost ten years.

Other big names on the incredibly stacked lineup include Hip-Hop’s new favorite booty shaker Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, Jhené Aiko, Jon Batiste, Skepta, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Tinashe, Blxst and more.

For those who don’t have the coins to be in the desert getting their “influency” flicks off, don’t worry because YouTube will once again be the official live stream partner of the musical festival.

Fans head to the official Coachella page to catch live streams of the performances and get exclusive backstage access without worrying about desert dust getting all in their mouths and eyes.

Like it always does, the entire festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and ticket presale begins on January 19; good luck if you are attempting to make it out to California.

You can check out the entire Coachella 2024 lineup below.