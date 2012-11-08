The Game Tells The Breakfast Club He’s No Bully, Will Pay Off 40 Glocc & Knock Him Out Again [VIDEO]

Compton rapper, and pending reality TV star, The Game visited Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club and spoke on a variety of topics including infidelity, 40 Glocc’s lawsuit and delivering fades at a Lil Wayne birthday party.

After explaining that he felt 40 Glocc is just after a payoff, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper said he’s not the instigator in all the riffs he finds himself in. “Let me tell you the thing about me man, I’m not really the bully type man. It’s kinda like…when somebody got a problem with me and then I see ’em. Most of the time, I don’t know if they think I’m a little guy… I never see these rappers until after. Once I see them they end up being small and I’m 6′ 5″, 240 pounds so once I throw the first [punch], it’s lights out.”

Game also explained why he called out Shyne for dissing Kendrick Lamar’s new album, saying he had to support him since he raps Compton and would really reply in kind to the former Bad Boy artist. “I feel like Shyne is in Belize somewhere, he can’t get in the U.S. so he’s sad, and he’s sitting in his house with his kufi on his flatop or I don’t know how his hair is…”

Also, [dead] at Charlamagne calling a “yarmulke” a “Hannukah.”

Game’s new album, Jesus Piece, is due in stores December 11th. Marrying The Game premieres on Monday, November 19th at 9:30pm on VH1.

Watch the entire candid interview, where Game talks the West coast rap music surge, comparing his new album to The Chronic 2001, his spirituality and more, with The Breakfast Club below.

Photo: Power 105.1