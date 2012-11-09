Joe Budden ft. Emanny- “More of Me (All of Me Part 2)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

In the midst of preparing for the November 23rd release of his upcoming mixtape, A Loose Quarter, Joe Budden has released “More of Me.”

This song is the second part to the single “All of Me,” which was featured on Budden’s mixtape, Mood Muzik 3, released in 2007. This record features the smooth sounds of Emanny and produced by New York based producer, Cardiak.

As always, the self professed “Mood Gawd,” isn’t scared to show his emo side on this record about his love life. Anything that can possibly produced a Kaylin Garcia cameo in a future video is a-ok with us.

Check out “More Of Me” down after the artwork and don’t forget to purchase Joe Budden’s solo album, No Love, on January 22nd.

DOWNLOAD: Joe Budden ft. Emanny- “More of Me (All of Me Part 2)”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

• Chris Brown Celebrates Pink + Dolphin Collaboration In L.A. [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

• Photographer Terry Richardson Shares Candid Shots Of Barack Obama [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Message To Romney Supporters, Pulls Image Before People Can Overreact [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Dark & Lovely Bria Myles [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: JoeBuddenTV