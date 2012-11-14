50 Cent ft. Too $hort – “First Date” [VIDEO]

50 Cent and Too $hort release the new video for “First Date,” the latest single off of his album, Street King Immortal.

This video is directed by Elf Rivera, this catchy joint is all about what we are all thinking on the first night with a woman. In other news, Curtis is getting ready to shoot off his main single “My Life” featuring Eminem and Adam Levine on November 27th.

Until then, get a look at the new video for “First Date” featuring Too $hort and make sure you stay on the look out for Street King Immortal in 2013.



Photo: YouTube