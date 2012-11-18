The Game – “Black Jesus” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Game continues his Sunday Service series and today’s fourth installment is a song called “Black Jesus.” Although it won’t be appearing on the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper’s forthcoming Jesus Piece album, it’s definitely not for a lack of quality.

SAP hooks up a plush groove, outfitted with wailing vocals and a marauding bassline, while of Dre of Cool & Dre fame appears on the chorus professing that he’s “the young Black Jesus.” Jayceon Taylor’s Jesus Piece will be in stores December 11th and he recently revealed some alternative artwork that features his deceased brother Jevon Danell Taylor. It’s certainly less controversial than gangstafied Jesus Christ depicted on what is now touted as the deluxe edition’s artwork. The album will features appearances from everybody in Hip-Hop, including Common, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton rapper’s song is cool and all, but Ghostface Killah’s “Black Jesus” is still > 95% of all rap.

Listen to the Game’s “Black Jesus” below.

Photo: Power 105.1