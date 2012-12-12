D.Prosper ft. Jay Electronica – “Atom Anthem” [LISTEN]

Jay Electronica has been spotted. Not walking about town in the UK or wherever he is holed up nowadays. The enigmatic MC is heard dropping a guest verse on a song by D.Prosper called “Atom Anthem.”

For all we know D.Prosper might have found this verse on some lost hard drive or something. D handles the first two verses while Jay Elec holds down the third and last, using a Rakim Allah style flow while cribbing some of the legend’s lines. The verse still confirms that the Roc Nation rapper is nice with the wordplay, though. But it would be nice to, ya know, hear him on his own work. Remember when the “Exhibit C” rapper said that his next single was going to featuring Chris Brown and be released shortly? That was over Labor Day Weekend. 2013 is right around the corner, that is all.

The horn heavy instrumental here was crafted Rashad “Tumblin Dice” Smith. The song is off D.Prosper’s #Atom 12.12.12 album, which is out now and available for free.99 right here.

Listen to “Atom Anthem” below.

Photo: Jason Goldwatch