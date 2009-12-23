JoeBuddenTV Returns

“If yall gotta man and yall not swallowing, he’s definitely getting his package sucked somewhere else.”

Since the overly publicized split between New Jersey rapper Joe Budden and former girlfriend Tahiry, Jumpoff has been rather quiet as of late.

While Crooked I, Joell Ortiz and Royce Da 5’9” have been dropping freestyles, Joey has been on the backburner.

The moment of silence has clearly been broken with the return of JoeBuddenTV with the episode pitting a debate between men and women aptly titled “Venus vs. Mars”.

Sexual endeavors are put fully out in this round table discussion.

