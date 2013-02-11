Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Buying Mansions In New York, Miami & Paris?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian clearly aren’t the type of people that believe in too much subtlety. After buying an $11 million crib in Bel Air, word is the couple is looking to purchase multi-million dollar homes mansions in New York City, Miami and Paris.

TMZ reports:

As TMZ first reported, KK and KW plunked down a huge chunk of change to build a 14,000-square-foot pad in an über-private, gated community in Bel Air, CA. But sources close to the couple tell TMZ they aren’t stopping there. We’re told they plan to buy homes in New York, Miami and Paris too — and, no it’s not a coincidence those are all centers of the fashion industry. Also, the Kardashians have DASH stores in all, but Paris. Kim and Kanye have been in Brazil the last few days, and there are rumors they’re looking to scoop up a home there too — but we’re told that wasn’t the plan … they were just meeting an architect they might hire for their Bel Air pad. However, our sources say the Brazil trip has been so enjoyable … they’re now open to buying a place there too.

Instead of kicking it at the Grammys this weekend, where his “No Church In The Wild” won an award, Yeezy and Kim jetted to Brazil and happened to end up kicking it with the actual Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith. You can peep photos of Yeezy’s Brazilian vacation right here.

Recently, there have been unconfirmed rumors that Kanye West’s new album, allegedly titled Rich Black American, is in the works. Surely one of those new cribs will have its own state of the art studio.

Photo: PacificCoastNews.com