Janet Jackson Is Married To Billionaire Businessman Wissam Al Mana [PHOTOS]

Sorry fellas. Instead of calling b.s. on rumors that she recently got engaged, Janet Jackson has confirmed that she was married, last year.

That’s right. Michael Jackson’s little sister aka “Penny” from Good Times got hitched to her seriously paid boyfriend, Wissam Al Mana, in 2012.

TMZ reports:

Janet and new hubby Wissam Al Mana — a Qatari businessman — released a joint statement today, claiming, “The rumours regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.” As for wedding gifts, the two decided NOT to lavish each other with expensive presents … “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favourite children’s charities.” Now we know the answer … what do you get the couple that has everything?

Considering that Al Mana is multi-millionaire billionaire, we’d bet good money that a donation to charity was not the only gift he gave his blushing bride. According to CelebrityWorth.com, Al Man is worth a $1 billion and made his fortune as managing director of Al Mana Retail in the Middle East. His company represents Armani Exchange stores and other high end retailers (including Hermes, Balenciaga, and Roberto Cavalli) in countries like Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait. At 37-years-old, Al Mana is nine years younger than Jackson.

Most importantly, is this why Ms. Mrs. Jackson wasn’t in Kendrick Lamar’s Poetic Justice video?

Check out flicks of Jackson and Wissam Al Mana coupled up in the gallery. You mad? Don’t hate, congratulate.

Photos: WENN, Marco Glaviano

