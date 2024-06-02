Balenciaga Unveils Capsule Collection With Under Armour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you were looking to go avant-garde with your sportswear look no further. Balenciaga has unveiled a new capsule with Under Armour.

As reported by Hypebeast the Paris, France-based company is launching a collection with Under Armour. Originally teased on Thursday, May 30 at the Spring 2025 runway show, Balenciaga premiered several ready to wear pieces ranging from belts, outerwear and track pants. Even though all the wears from the show are not yet available the initial drop leads with a lock up of both logos throughout.

In the first roll out of the capsule collection are a set of tops, bottoms and a couple of accessories including a hooded fleece sweatshirt shorts, a dad cap and sweatpants with a wide leg. Additionally, we get some baggy t-shirts available in black and red. At first glance the collection appears to just be co-branded versions of sportswear items as there are no details speaking to these pieces being made from premium materials.

The Balenciaga x Under Armour collection is available now. As expected these pieces come at a premium with the hoodie carrying a ticket of $1,450. You can shop the drop here.