Cher Supports Her Boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards After Cannes Fight Footage Leaks

He shares a son with Amber Rose.

Published on June 4, 2024

Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Cher is standing by her man no matter what. She has broken her silence after footage of AE fighting at Cannes leaked online.

As reported by TMZ, the pop music icon is holding her head high even though her significant other is being dragged through the mud in the media and on social media. Last week, footage showed a brawl break out at a party hosted by promoter Rich Akiva during the Cannes Film Festival. It appears that the crews of Tyga and Travis Scott started brawling. During the melee AE, born Alexander Edwards, got into it with 808 Mafia producer Southside. Video taken by onlookers show that Cher’s boyfriend held his own and landed several clean punches on him before Cactus Jack pulled him off Southside. Tyga’s camp and AE stayed at the party after the fight was broken up and lived their best life like nothing occurred

Given that this was such a high profile incident, it wasn’t long before the Moonstruck actress spoke on the matter. On Saturday, June 1, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend AE. “I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him,” she wrote.

Cher and AE originally went public with their relationship back in November 2022. She is 40 years his senior. During a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, she acknowledged the age difference. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she explained. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

You can see AE discuss the brawl below.

Cannes Film Festival Cher Fight

