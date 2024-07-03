Subscribe
Celebrity

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Says Cokeheads Told Him He Was Sniffing Too Much Booger Sugar

He has since cleaned up his act.

Published on July 3, 2024

World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Masters Of The Air" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Chet Hanks’ aka Shabba Hanks aka Tom’s Son’s redemption arc comes with some wild stories. He says cokeheads told him he was abusing the drug.

As reported by Page Six, the Your Honor actor made a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast. The Los Angeles, California, native discussed a variety of topics during the almost two-hour interview. He openly talked about his struggles with drug abuse, specifically cocaine. “The drug I had the most problem with was just f****ing coke, dude,” he revealed. Hanks went on to admit he was an addict to the white powder. “I’m a f***ing cokehead, straight-up,” he said before adding, “Not anymore, but that is my drug of choice — cocaine, bro, like Tony Montana.”

The “White Boy Summer” rapper went on to admit that he was doing so much that his co-conspirators were advising him to slow down. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.’” Thankfully, Chet kicked the habit by going to rehab and eventually found God in the process.

You can view Chet HanksRaw Talk interview below.

