Victim of 1999 NYC Nightclub Shooting Calls Shyne A “Con Artist” & Says He Is “Far From Innocent”

Published on July 3, 2024

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty / Shyne

Jamal Shyne Barrow has since changed his life for the better after serving time for the 1999 nightclub shooting that also involved disgraced Bad Boy CEO Sean Diddy Combs. But the victim of that incident is calling the rapper, turned politician, a “con artist.”

Spotted on HipHopDX, Natania Reuben, the victim of the 1999 NYC nightclub shooting that changed the lives of Shyne and ended J.LO and Diddy’s relationship, spoke more about that infamous night with The Art of Dialogue.

During the interview, Reuben further clarified her statement that Shyne is no longer the man who allegedly pulled the trigger that night.

“I said on my TikTok, Shyne did not shoot me because he didn’t. But Shyne is a con artist,” she said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, we knew Shyne was innocent.’ No, you don’t know a damn thing because he’s far from innocent.”

Diddy was found not guilty in the shooting, but the “Bonnie-N-Shyne” crafter was sentenced to a decade in prison. Following his release, he returned to his native home of Belize, where he is now a philanthropist and politician, and the Leader of The Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives.

Reuben also believes that Shyne is using her, saying that he did not shoot her to boost himself and become prime minister of Belize.

“He’s going to jockey off of me saying Shyne didn’t shoot me to try to leverage himself to get that prime minister seat […] You ain’t nothing but a penny-ante shyster, a shady car salesman, a dressed-up fraud, a liar,” Reuben said.

She also claims that Shyne still owes her money, “You still owe me money. In the settlement, Shyne was responsible… He didn’t have the money to pay.”

Diddy paid Reuben almost $2 million as part of a settlement following the shooting, also claiming the rapper/mogul is still “harassing her,” a claim he has denied.

Shyne Responds To Reuben Saying He Was Not The Shooter

In response to Reuben’s saying Barrow was not the trigger man, Shyne proclaimed his innocence during a news conference in Belize.

“It opens wounds when you hear the victim saying it was Diddy that shot her. That is what is most remarkable.”

“I’ve been saying this all along. Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy, but my political enemies and detractors tried to make me into this criminal, but everyone knew that I was a young kid that took the fall.

“I’m just saying that I maintained my innocence all this time. I said that I was defending myself. I didn’t get into who did what. But the victim is telling you who did what.”

You can watch the interview below.

