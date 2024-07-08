Subscribe
Hypebeast Alert: BAPE Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Xbox

The Japanese fashion brand founded by Nigo in Ura-Harajuku has been teasing its upcoming collaboration with Xbox on its social channels without revealing anything but the 7/13/24 reveal date.

Published on July 8, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
BAPE Teases Its Upcoming Collaboration With Xbox

Source: BAPE / Xbox

This latest collaboration might be Xbox’s greatest one yet.

Xbox is no stranger to dropping limited-edition consoles and merchandise, so the news of this latest collaboration with BAPE should come as no surprise to anyone.

The Japanese fashion brand founded by Nigo in Ura-Harajuku has been teasing its upcoming collaboration with Xbox on its social channels without revealing anything but the 7/13/24 reveal date.

BAPE or Xbox shared no other details about the upcoming collaboration. Still, according to HypeBeast, the partnership between the two brands could result in a limited-edition custom console and capsule collection.

Xbox’s upcoming collaboration with BAPE would not be the first time the Microsoft-owned company has worked with a fashion brand to deliver something unique.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Xbox partnered with luxury brand Gucci in 2021 for a very expensive collaboration. The collaboration saw a $10,000 custom black Xbox Series X console draped in raised Gucci print stored in a custom Gucci/ Xbox suitcase.

We can’t forget all the other custom consoles Xbox has been sprinkling throughout the years, including Wonka the film, Bluey the cartoon, Spongebob Squarepants, X-Men 97, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Porsche, The Mandalorian, Lego Star Wars, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and plenty others.

HHW Gaming’s resident gamer, Beanz, was able to get his hands on a few of those collaborations thanks to Team Xbox. You can see some of them below.

When details on the BAPE x Xbox collaboration are revealed, we will swiftly get that information to you.

Until then, let us know if you’re excited about the collaboration. What do you hope it will consist of? Let us know in the comment section below.

bape HHW Gaming video games Xbox

