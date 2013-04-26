Kanye West Was Not Wearing A Crop Top, But That Shirt Was Hella Young [PHOTOS]

Mystery solved. Kanye West was not sporting a crop top as suspected. It was a belt. But you can’t tell that shirt wasn’t hella young, though.

Complex did some investigating:

Twitter was on fire last night when this photo of Kanye West surfaced, purportedly showing the rapper in a crop top. Turns out the joke’s on them, as this photo of West, taken in 2010, actually depicts him wearing a thick brown belt wrapped around his midsection. Closer inspection of the accessory shows that it appears to be a leather belt rather than ‘Ye’s bare stomach. The third picture compares the wrapped belt and Kanye’s own (admittedly similar) skin tone. We know Kanye’s been through a couple of stages during his style evolution, but baring his midriff was not one of them.

Just today it was confirmed that West will be the musical guest of the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19. With no current music out, yet, many are anticipating the Chicago rapper/producer will be released new tunes before he hits the SNL stage.

Check out the photos of Yeezy’s fashion forward attire in the gallery. Also, never forget…

Photo: WENN

