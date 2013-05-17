The 24 Hour Turn Up: Drake Runs Amuck In Miami [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

In the midst of a busy week, Drake took to a trip to Miami for a mixture of fun, rest, and relaxation. But can you blame him? The October’s Very Own rapper is diligently working on his third studio album Nothing Was The Same, and that can be a stressful process.

With that, Drizzy hit South Beach and left a trail of breadcrumbs detailing his vacation activity in the process. This included an impromptu performance at Miami’s new hotspot, STORY, last night, where he ran through a brief set including “Love Me, “Started From The Bottom,” and “No New Friends.”

A flick on Instagram showed the Toronto native looking very chummy with G.O.O.D. Music’s first lady Teyana Taylor during the course of the night. “F**k all ya’ll n***as…except my n***as…meet the exception,” reads the caption, but that didn’t stop the Internets from spreading rumors.

A camera was also on tab to capture some of Drake’s daytime activity, which mostly involved cooling it poolside with some compadres. In one photo, the YMCMB rapper looks to be gesturing some woman to call him. But that’s just our observation.

Let that boy Drake cook, though. He received enough slander from the Dada shorts set he donned during a video shoot a few days ago. On a more positive note, the Grammy winner announced the lineup for the fourth annual OVO Fest and received 12 nominations for the 2013 BET awards.

