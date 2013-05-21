No Malice Reveals Hear Ye Him Solo Debut’s Release Date

Pusha T isn’t the only Thornton brother staking a musical claim in the summer of 2013. No Malice (formerly Malice) of the Clipse has revealed more details about his Hear Ye Him solo debut, including a July release date.

The Virginia rapper’s debut will be in stores July 2. No Malice has been working on the project for a couple of years and it will feature production from Chad Hugo o the Neptunes, !llmind, S1, GRIPP Productions & Profound Sounds. You can also expect appearances from the Re-Up Gang (Pusha and Ab-Live).

As for Pusha, his proper G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam debut, My Name is My Name, will be out a couple of weeks later on July 16. A couple of months ago, No Malice confirmed that a new Clipse album was in the early stages of development.

The only thing left that would make the cipher complete, besides that new Clipse album, will be the release of the Re-Up Gang’s Long Live The Caine project. Peep the trailer for Hear Ye Him below. Church.

—

Photo: Re-Up Gang