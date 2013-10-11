The Game ft. Scarface – “Hollywood” [LISTEN]

It’s 2013, and The Game is still dissing 50 Cent. The former G-Unit affiliate had a few choice words for his former boss on a track called “Hollywood” that appears on the deluxe version of his OKE mixtape.

The Compton native is joined by the legendary Scarface on the cut. But even with the Geto Boy’s potent closing verse, its hard to glance over Game’s quick jab at 50. “Hub City thugs wit me, buck 50/Reunite with G-Unit, b**ch f**k 50,” he raps.

Musically, the song is driven by a guitar-heavy sample that echoes through a bevy of pulsating percussion.

Fans can download The Game’s OKE project sans “Hollywood” here. If the deluxe edition is what you desire, you’ll have to cop it via iTunes. You can stream the record free of charge below, though.

