Dress Like Drizzy: Stussy x Reps 2013 Holiday Collection [PHOTOS]

Drake may be the face of his OVO clique, but today, we see an ill collaboration by group affiliate P-Reign of Reps and OG streetwear brand Stussy.

The capsule collection is comprised of a short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirt and a hoodie. Each come in black, white, and grey, and don an array of screen printed designs. One tee in particular sticks out like sore thumb, literally, because it features a blown up photo of Reps’ group hand gesture.

The YMCMB rapper was spotted wearing the long sleeve piece from the special release a few days ago. From the looks of it, the garment has 3M reflective material on it.

If you’re interested and located in Canada, you can purchase the Stussy x Reps collection at Stussy Toronto. Follow OVO members P.Reign and Chubbs for more info. See the full collection in the gallery after the jump.

[spotted at Word On Road]

—

Photo: Instagram, Stussy

