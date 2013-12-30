Award Tour: The 15 Best Twitter Reactions To Drake’s “Trophies”

“Would You Like A Tour?” participants have been anticipating Drake‘s new song titled “Trophies” for a hot minute. Now, the OVO head honcho has finally satiated audiophiles with the official/CDQ track.

Produced by Hit-Boy, the two Grammy award winning franchise players provide a chest-thumping, bombastic anthem that’s full of bravado, boasting, and bass.

If you thought for a moment that the Toronto native was all sing-songy and cuddle-buddle in “Own It” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” here, Drake is spraying champagne lyrics on his competition. “I go to Dreams with a suitcase, I got my whole country on a new wave / She like I heard all yo’ n—as stay where you stay / House so big I haven’t seen them boys in two days,” raps the OVO Sound impresario.

While it seems that we’ll have to wait a little longer for the coup de grâce (that “Wu-Tang Forever” remix), the Twittersphere definitely felt some kind of way about the YOLO rapper’s latest track. We picked the 15 best reaction for your perusal.

Scroll through to see what the e-streets had to say below.

We start things off with a Twitizen who believes, without a shadow of a doubt, that Drake is undisputed leader of the new school.

