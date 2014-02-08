The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (2/7/14) [VIDEO]

Friday evening always means the cure for your boredom or brushup on visuals that you missed with The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week.

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, you’re in luck this time around. The past seven days have seen Hip-Hop spawn its fair share of comedians, professional and lucky. In this edition of The Wrap Up, we have an otherwise militant individual impersonate nearly every rapper that ever graces the stage, an Animal House of rap party (2x) and a popular actor “wildin’ out” in the same fashion that’s enabled him to cash seven-figure checks for more than a decade.

Yet, it’s not all fun and games as a few, if not all the remaining honorees on the list make a point to prove that they’re coming out hard this side of 8Ball & MJG.

True, this week may be a little light on the Bangin’ Candy but the music should always come first, antics secondary and what you see is what you should hear. Proceed on to see who’s being seen loud and clear.

