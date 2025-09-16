Subscribe
Bob Vylan Frontman Downplays Reports Of Mocking Charlie Kirk

Bobby Vylan of the Punk and Hip-Hop duo, Bob Vylan, made remarks about Charlie Kirk during a sold-out show in Amsterdam.

Published on September 16, 2025

Glastonbury Festival 2025

Bobby Vylan, part of the London-based Punk and Hip-Hop duo Bob Vylan, took to social media over the weekend to downplay reports that he mocked Charlie Kirk’s death. In the posted video, Bobby Vylan is calling for detractors to “calm down” in the wake of the comments he made during his onstage performance.

As reported by The Guardian, Bob Vylan was set to perform at Amsterdam’s 013 venue on Tuesday (September 16), but promoters canceled the set after Bobby Vylan’s Charlie Kirk comments at the Paradiso venue went viral.

“I wanna dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of shit of a human being. The pronouns: was/were. ‘Cause if you talk sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in piss, Charlie Kirk. You piece of shit,” Vylan was heard saying while introducing Bob Vylan’s “CSBG” track, which is an acronym for “chat sh*t, get banged.”

In an Instagram video, Bobby Vylan explains to fans that at no point did he or his bandmate celebrate Kirk’s death. The conservative activist was shot and killed by a lone gunman by the name of Tyler Robinson in Utah last week.

Check out Bobby Vylan’s explainer below.

Photo: Getty

