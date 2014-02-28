A$AP Rocky ft. Gesaffelstein – “In Distress” [LISTEN]

Another song from the Divergent Original Motion Picture Soundtrack has found its way on the Internets. Titled “In Distress,” the cut stars A$AP Rocky and features Gesaffelstein.

The Harlem native rhymes over a beat by the featured French producer that could double as the score to a sci-fi flick, which is fitting for the occasion. “I’m something out this world, nothing like the rest/ N***as want a fair game f**king with the best,” Rocky rhymes over the electronic instrumental.

Don’t expect anything lyrically dazzling about this record, but Rocky does, at times, display his crafty flow.

From the Divergent soundtrack, we’ve also received Pia Mia’s Chance The Rapper-assisted tune, “Fight For You.” The album hits retailers March 11. Stream A$AP Rocky’s “In Distress” below, and give us your thoughts on the record in the comments.

