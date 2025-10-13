Source: WWE / Getty

WWE superstar Jade Cargill has become the object of many men’s affection over the past few years, as she is not only an exotic beauty with a chiseled body, but knows how to put on some entertaining matches in the squared ring.

One of her main supporters, Booker T, can’t seem to give her enough flowers, and the WWE Hall of Famer actually wishes he could train with her to help take her talents to another level.

According to Wrestling Inc, Booker spoke about Cargill’s recent match with WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, In a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, he praised the two for putting on a helluva show. Still, Booker saw a few things in Cargill’s wrestling game that could use some fine-tuning and would love to show her where she could use some improvement.

Per Wrestling Inc:

“There’s a couple of things in that match, you know, that — personally, I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill, you know, and really got a chance to fine tune some things with Jade Cargill to really put her on the right path of going out there and doing what I know she wants to do more than anything, and that’s take over the WWE women’s division, that’s win the world championship. I know that should be the goal for most people getting into this business,”he said. “Jade Cargill, she’s still such a work in progress. She’s still such a raw piece of clay that’s being molded into something special. And, personally, I would love to be that sculptor, you know, as far as getting her on the right track.”

The WWE Hall of Famer asked Cargill to reach out to him so that he could help train her at his Reality of Wrestling training school. Cargill has been in the pro wrestling game for just a handful of years. After wrestling in AEW for three years, she made the switch to WWE, where many expected her to become a big star. While she isn’t there yet, she seems to be impressing many with her growth, which she owes to trainers in the Performance Center, like Terry Taylor and William Regal.

Man, we’d all love to work with Jade Cargill. Do we know anything about wrestling firsthand? No, but still.

Whether or not Jade Cargill takes up Booker T on his offer remains to be seen, but the man was a fan-favorite wrestler for more than two decades, so he obviously knows a thing or two about selling great wrestling matches in the ring.

What do y’all think? Should Jade Cargill take Booker T on his offer? Do y’all think she needs improvement in any way, shape or form? Let us know in the comments section below.