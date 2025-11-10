Freed The Wave: 9 Artists Max B Needs To Collab With Now That He’s Home

Over the weekend, Max B finally walked free after roughly 16 years behind bars. He even made it out to the New York Jets game yesterday, waving his signature “Wavy” flag , and lo and behold…they won! The image of Max B stepping onto the stadium, flashing smiles, soaking in the street-style energy, and then watching the Jets come away with the W is almost cinematic. It felt like the beginning of his comeback. For someone whose career was paused, it’s a vivid way to mark a turning point.

Max B’s story is complicated but very compelling. Born Charly Wingate, he rose to fame from Harlem with his early mixtapes and his unmistakable melodic street voice, helping to define a new East Coast sound. He stacked up mixtapes, collaborated with French Montana (their mixtape Coke Wave is a cult classic), and coined a vice around the “wave” aesthetic. Then the legal issues came into play. He was convicted (in connection with a 2006 robbery that ended in a death) and initially got a 75-year sentence in 2009 before a plea deal and other legal shifts markedly reduced that time. Despite the setback, his music and persona never lost their pull. Instead, anticipation for his release just continued to grow.

In terms of his impact, Max B’s influence on both Hip-Hop and pop culture is real and very under-appreciated. His sing-rap hybrids, ad-libs, and “wavy” slang seeped into later waves of artists who blur the lines between melody and rap, especially in the mixtape era and beyond. Fans still point to tracks like “Picture Me Rollin'” or “Why You Do That?” as part of that early blueprint. Now that he’s out, it matters because he not only gets a second chance at life, but also at reclaiming that voice in the culture. If he drops new music, it can help reset or at least offer a refresher to a sound that helped many artists and scenes. He’s back to make his mark again.

So when can we get new music? The expectations are high. Max B has been quoted as saying he’s ready to dive back in headfirst and not take “turtle steps” once he’s released. The mix of nostalgia (for the old wave) and anticipation (for how he’ll adapt to now) means that when he releases something, it won’t just be another drop. It’ll be a statement! Keep an eye out for a project, features, or maybe even a full comeback album. The “Wavy God” has the momentum and the story to back it.

Now that he’s home, here’s a list of artists Max B needs to collab with, because the possibilities are exciting.

FRENCH MONTANA — The two are long-time friends and collaborators (known for the Coke Wave mixtape series) and have already reunited since Max B’s release, making future collaborations a certainty. DRAKE — Max B has expressed gratitude for the recognition Drake has given him in songs (“Money In The Grave”) and is open to working with “Champagne Papi.” WIZ KHALIFA — Max B has a close relationship with Wiz Khalifa, who Max B says “showed straight love” during his incarceration, making a collaboration highly anticipated. YOUNG THUG — Max B personally called out Young Thug, saying, “We gon’ make some history?” in a phone call to The Joe Budden Podcast, noting their similar melodic rap styles. A$AP ROCKY — The Harlem ties speak for themselves. TRAVIS SCOTT — Cactus Jack is a huge Max B fan. The wave mixed with the production of Travis Scott would feed families. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE — Max B specifically mentioned A Boogie as one of the younger artists he’d like to work with. CASH COBAIN — Max B also name-dropped Cash Cobain, saying he’s received “sexy joints” from him and is looking forward to jumping on them. JIM JONES — While they had a past beef, Max B has stated he wants to start over and that “business is business,” so a potential reunion for a track is a possibility.

