The 30 First Tweets From Your Favorite Struggle Rappers

To celebrate Twitter’s eighth birthday, the social media site opened up its archive for us to find our first tweet. And with the access, we did what anybody with a soul would do — look up the born-day tweets of our favorite struggle rappers.

The popular microblogging service launched a website called first-tweets.com Thursday (March 20), that allows users to search their own account or those of others to find, yes, their first tweet. “Millions of prolific tweeters have made Twitter an exciting, fun and powerful place to connect with others,” says Gabriel Stricker, Twitter’s vice president of marketing and communications. “But each of you had to start somewhere.”

The same can be said for this internet generation of weak, struggle rappers who maintain the fire of mediocrity by utilizing the social media tool. Names such as French Montana, Gudda Gudda, Kreayshawn, and others thought that by using up those 140 characters that it’d double their dollars (and tour schedules). But, the truth is, the internet and the real world collective let these suspect spitters know just how wack they are. Unless you happen to be a fan.

So, in commemorating the #FirstTweet trending topic (and to remind the sucker-rappers just how sucky they are), we went back and found the 30 first tweets from your favorite struggle wordsmiths.

We started off with that reality TV rapper who likes to put “the paws” on anything but the mic…

Lil Scrappy

No one thought it necessarily to roll out the digital red carpet for someone who gave us such forgettable hits as “P… Poppin'”.

