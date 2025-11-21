Subscribe
Close
News

New Series 'The Sneaker Boom' On How NBA Stars Got Their Sneakers Hot

New Docuseries ‘The Sneaker Boom’ Explores How Up & Coming NBA Stars Got Their Signature Sneaker Lines Popular

Michael Jordan isn't the only NBA legend with classic sneakers...

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Sneaker Boom
Source: RTG Productions / Sean Menard Productions

Outside of a few big time collaborations between brands and celebrities, the hype behind the sneaker game is all but dead and while sneaker aficionados are enjoying being able to finally get pairs of their favorite grails without having to deal with hype beasts and greedy resellers, a new film explores how a few sports marketing teams helped sports footwear became a billion dollar industry.

According to Deadline, a new docuseries dubbed The Sneaker Boom will be exploring how up and coming NBA stars and marketing execs at sneaker brands helped turn a once struggling apparel market into a multi-billion dollar movement that impacted the street culture worldwide and turned helped turn NBA stars into household names at a time when Michael Jordan was dominating all facets of the game.

The Sneaker Boom
Source: RTG Productions / Sean Menard Productions

Brought to us courtesy of Sean Menard, the five-episode docuseries follows the maverick marketing and advertising execs who rolled the dice on NBA rookies who seemed bound to make an impact on the NBA such as Allen “The Answer” Iverson, Grant Hill, Larry “Grandmama” Johnson and Afernee “Penny” Hardaway. While none of these men were able to hoist an Larry O’Brien trophy mainly due to one Michael “Air” Jordan, they’re sneaker lines were huge hits and actually able to stand the test of time, and now we’ll be seeing how exactly marketing execs made that happen.

Per Deadline:

Original interviews and never-seen-before archive footage build the picture, while the title sequence was created by a team of miniature artists, who also created era-accurate boardrooms where brands competed to sign future NBA stars to multi-million dollar contracts.

“We’re thrilled to finally share this series with audiences – starting with my home country of Canada,” said Menard. “Shining a light on the pioneers behind these iconic athletes will hopefully inspire a whole new generation, while offering long-time fans a fresh and nostalgic look at a magical era in sports and culture.”

We wonder if this series will help conjure up interest in their retro sneakers. Sure couldn’t hurt.

Check out the trailer for The Sneaker Boom below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out on the Canadian streaming service Crave this weekend.

Related Tags

Converse nike reebok sneakers

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

The 2025 Joy Forum - Panels

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

Cassius Life

Salehe Bembury Delivers Mitchell & Ness Capsule Collection For NY Knicks Fans

Cassius Life
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Bossip
CultureCon 2025

#RHOA Redemption: Porsha Williams Vindicated As Body Cam Footage & Witnesses Confirm Her Innocence In Delta Flight Fracas

Bossip
Trending Stories
Red Bull Spiral YG Mozzy Jay Rock
News

YG, Mozzy, & Jay Rock Put On For The West Coast In New Red Bull Spiral Freestyle

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

6ix9ine
News

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP
14 Items
Politics

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party
News

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close