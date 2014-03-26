CLOSE
Home > Action Bronson

“5 Boro Takeover” Tour Starring The LOX, French Montana, & More [LIVE STREAM]

Leave a comment

Today, March 26, The LOX, French Montana, Action Bronson and Bodega Bamz perform live at the Best Buy Theater at at 7:30 P.M. EST. But that’s not all, because the show will be streamed live via the Internets.

Courtesy of Hot 97 and Metro PCS, the “5 Boro Takeover” Tour brings together a bevy of rappers repping hoods all across America for a one-of-kind musical experience. Tonight’s bill includes Yonkers veterans, Boogie Down’s resident Bad Boy, Queens’ own Bronsolino and the East Harlem P.A.P.I.

If the live feed from the comfort of your home doesn’t suffice, it’s too bad. The show sold out. That said, grab whatever “goods” you need and log on at 7:30 P.M. EST. Enjoy the show.

Live streaming video by Ustream


Photo: Hot 97

action bronson , Bodega Bamz , French Montana , live-stream , the lox

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close