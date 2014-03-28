The Chronic: 8 Rappers Who Suffer From Asthma [PHOTOS]

Some of the most gifted rappers we know and love today have been diagnosed with asthma. Although we have a tendency to regard this kind of disease as something of little to no consequence, it is still, in fact, a respiratory condition that is incurable.

It is precisely because asthma can go dormant for years and inflame at any given moment, that makes the illness so chronic. Throughout the 40 years of Hip-Hop, artists like Pharoahe Monch have suffered at the hands of an asthma attack.

Lil’ Scrappy, for example, who’s famous for his “crunk” street-driven anthems, was hospitalized circa 2012 after experiencing a severe asthma seizure. The rapper’s attack was so serious that he felt his life was in danger, and now never goes anywhere without his “breathing machine.”

Most notably, Kenny “KL” Lou of Hip-Hop group Screwball passed away, today, March 28, 2008, when an asthma attack got the best of him. As we give salute on the anniversary of KL’s death, we also want to spotlight a bevy of other MCs who’ve been diagnosed with this chronic illness.

Gander at the gallery to see which rap artists have asthma. You may be surprised…

