The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Set To Return In 2026

2025 was a stellar year for actual sneaker aficionados. Nike and Jordan Brand released some of their most popular retro sneakers of yesteryear, and we were actually able to buy them, as the reselling game is all but dead at this point.

Looking to take that energy in 2026, Nike is about to re-release some more Jordan grails that will surely bring a grin to the OGs of the game, including the sneaker that some consider the greatest Air Jordan of all time.

According to Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” is set to return for the holiday season of 2026. Though it had released as early as 2019 (and a “reimagined” leather version in 2024), heads are already counting down the days to the release date, as these are must-have sneakers for any real sneaker collector who has an appreciation for the game and not the money. And though many OG Jordans are surprisingly still sitting on shelves right now, the drop of the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” shows that there is still an affinity for the Air Jordan 4 retros, as those sold out immediately upon release with resale prices north of $300 depending on size.

Couple that with the fact that Nike has made the once painful Air Jordan 4 silhouette a bit more comfortable thanks to the good skating folks over at SB, these will definitely be a hard cop come next holiday season.

As for the 2026 pair, this Air Jordan 4 will feature the signature Black, Cement Grey, Summit White, and Fire Red colorway. You can expect nubuck across the upper covered in Black, while the traditional Nike Air branding appears on the heels, insoles, and outsole. Fire Red accents appear on the Jumpman logo, inside the tongue, and are hinted at on the sole.

The biggest difference between the 2026 and 2019 pairs is their shape. Jordan Brand will make this pair as close to the original form as possible and feature the OG (SB Shape, as some would call it) mold. Some might not mind the 2019 mold, but the purest tend to go after pairs that are specifically modified to reflect the initial drop.

Y’all already know we doubling up on these. Tripling up if possible.

Are y’all going to be copping the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” when they drop next year? Let us know in the comments section below.