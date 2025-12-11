Rapper Clintn Lord Hit With Felony Rape Charges — Faces 90 Years

As per TMZ, Clintn Lord will be in the fight of his life. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office claims that the musician took two different women into an area that was devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires back in January and sexually assaulted them. The crimes took place on different occasions throughout the summer. According to the legal documentation submitted by the state, the incidents took place within days of each other specifically on June 29, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Los Angeles detectives also believe there are additional victims who were taken advantage of that have yet to be identified or come forward.

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman made a formal statement detailing the severity of Clintnlord’s alleged behavior. “These allegations describe predatory attacks carried out in an area still affected by the aftermath of the January wildfires,” he said. The prosecutor also made sure to credit the victims for their bravery. “Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable. These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults.” He made it clear that they are taking these assaults very seriously and are willing to exhaust all resources to convict the social media influencer. “Prosecutors from our Sex Crimes Division will pursue this case with every resource necessary to seek justice, protect the public and ensure the defendant is held fully accountable.”

Clintnlord is charged with three felony counts of rape and felony count of intent to commit rape. If found guilty he could face up to 90 years in prison. He is currently in custody with the preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026.