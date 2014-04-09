Birdman’s Bugatti To Justin Bieber Is Just A Loaner [PHOTOS]

Justin Bieber’s gift of waking up in a new Bugatti from his Uncle Birdman was indeed a generous one, yet it wasn’t exactly what we assumed it to be.

TMZ has learned that the extravagant present on wheels was just a loaner car for him to whip around when he’s in Miami.

We’ve all seen how this movie ends and the rolling credits spell out S-T-R-U-G-G-L-E.

Birdman is not as generous as Justin Bieber would have you believe … the car Biebs posed with on Instagram was NOT a gift — it’s just a loaner from Birdman. Biebs posted the photo on Instagram Monday with the caption, “Uncle Stunna luv. My first Bugatti ♛ #generosity” It makes it seem like Birdman bought the car for Bieber, but we’ve learned that’s just not case. Birdman told Biebs he’s welcome to drive the car — reportedly worth nearly $2 million — whenever he’s in Miami.

Not to say Bieber hasn’t earned the opportunity to live the YMCMB lifestyle. He has been spotted in the studio recording with the Rich Gang.

Hit the gallery to see the pics of the sessions and the loaner whip, as the music is sure to follow shortly.

