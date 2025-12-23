Subscribe
Kevin Arkadie, New York Undercover Co-Creator, Passes Away

TV Icon Kevin Arkadie, ‘New York Undercover’ Co-Creator, Passes Away

Rest in power.

Published on December 23, 2025
Premiere Of TV One's "Media" - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Hollywood has just lost another one of its greatest talents. Kevin Arkadie, New York Undercover co-creator has passed away.

As per Deadline, Kevin Arkadie transitioned on Wednesday (Dec. 17) The Washington, D.C., native was 68 years old. He had a love for the arts at an early age and pursued his passion going into post-secondary education. After starting out as a film major at Southern Methodist University, he transitioned to theater, ultimately earning a BFA in acting. Arkadie is best known for co-creating New York Undercover.

The gritty television series redefined the police drama genre as the two starring roles were both played by men of color. Additionally, it addressed issues of racism and police brutality. It also was largely praised how it authentically integrated Hip-Hop culture into its dialogue, cinematography, and overall storytelling. A reboot has been in discussion for many years but has yet to materialize. In October, Black Film And TV reported that a deal with Peacock was near being finalized.

Kevin Arkadie also contributed to other television series, including NYPD Blue, Chicago Hope, and The Shield. Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind New York Undercover, praised him for being a “trusted collaborator and a generous presence.” The cause of death has not been made public.

