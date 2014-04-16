11 More Hip-Hop Power Couples Who Should Go On Tour Together [PHOTOS]

Recently, we learned that Jay Z and Beyoncé are potentially gearing up for a joint Summer stadium tour (how epic would that be?). It got our wheels spinning – which other celeb musical power couples (old and new), could possibly put on a smashing trek together?

According to the New York Post, Hip-Hop’s most royal pair “plans to announce a 20-stadium US tour that will start in late June,” with a possible stop in New York City on July 4. Count that tour as sold-out already, without so much as proper promotion.

In light of such a grand idea, we’ve crafted up a list of other musical couples who could likely put on a successful tour. Our list combines on and off boyfriends and girlfriends, lovers that are currently an item and even artists that are no longer dating (because, we just couldn’t resist to bring that ol’ thing back).

Without further ado, take a gander at the following pages and peep which couples we’d like to see hit the road together. Let us know what you think in the comments and if we’re missing a pair.

Photos: WENN/GETTY/YouTube

