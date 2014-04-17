Diddy Tops Forbes’ Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists List

The numbers are in, and a similar cast of characters appear on Forbes‘ 2014 list of Hip-Hop’s wealthiest artists. But at the top of the crop is Bad Boy mogul Sean “Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs.

A moniker change had no bearing on the amount in his bank account, as his personal wealth portfolio is estimated at $700 million — a whopping $120 million more than last year. Much of that extra cash can be attributed to Puff’s cable television endeavor, Revolt TV, of which he’s the majority owner.

Next up are Dr. Dre and Jay Z, who came in in the second and third spots, respectively, with a close $550m and $530m. They too entered new frontiers to their individual businesses — Beats By Dre and Roc Nation.

YMCMB founder Birdman clocked in at the fourth spot with $160m, while 50 Cent closed out at fifth with $140m from his stake in Vitamin Water.

Needless to say that we can expect the same characters to appear on next year’s list as well. Read Forbes‘ feature here.

—

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com