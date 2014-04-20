Gang Green: 21 Hip-Hop Artists Who Love Smoking [PHOTOS]

More often than not, rap music and drugs go hand in hand. For one reason or another, marijuana in particular, seems to be the choice high for many of our favorite MCs.

While some use it to draw in a more creative influence for their music, others have used it as a means to bolster their success.

Wiz Khalifa, for instance, has built from the ground up a career made lucrative thanks to a solid fan base of cannabis enthusiasts.

That said, weed – for better or worse – has encouraged some of our most celebrated Hip-Hop artists. In honor of 4/20 (national weed-smoking day), peep our 21 most prolific weed smokers in the slideshow on the following pages. Weigh in on who you think we left out in the comments at the bottom.

Photos: WENN/Instagram/GETTY

