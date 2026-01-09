The Zoo Is Free: Fetty Wap Released From Prison

Source: WWD / Getty

After three long years in prison, Fetty Wap is finally a free man.

Being released 11 months earlier, as he was expected to be home in December 2026. An early New Year’s present to the Trap Queen artist. He also did not waste any time thanking everyone who held him down during his tough time, “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support. It truly means everything to me.”

Also telling Billboard what his focus is now that he is back home, “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Back in April 2025, Wap’s sister went on social media and asked the judge to give her brother another chance. Pointing out that April was the national second chance month and that he should get the opportunity to show he can be a law-abiding citizen:

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“April is Second Chance Month, a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment. My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose.”

During his bid, Mr.1738 was taking advantage of his time served to work on his body. Photos surfaced online, and he was looking swole to say the least.

Now that he’s out, fans are eager for new music from an artist who once had the industry in a frenzy. Shortly after his release, comedian and close friend FatBoySSE was on FaceTime with Fetty and put him on the phone with Gillie Da Kid, where they discussed setting up an interview. The New Jersey singer also mentioned during the call that he was in a meeting with his label, 300 Entertainment.

This shows Fetty got out and went straight to work.