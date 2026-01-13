Subscribe
Close
Culture

Pooh Shiesty’s Team Calls Cap On Jail Rumors

Pooh Shiesty is fresh out of the feds, and his label is making it clear that the Memphis rapper remains a free man.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty is fresh out of the feds, and his label is making it clear that the Memphis rapper remains a free man.

Rumors began circulating after DJ Akademiks shared a report claiming Shiesty’s name appeared in the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, which allegedly listed a new release date of April 11, 2026. Ak later walked back the claim, offering clarification on the situation:

“So, slight update, the facility they claim he’s located at is a Halfway house for inmates who are about to be released. Also, his release date seems to 3 months from yesterday. Most halfway houses will house an inmate for 3-12 months of the ending of their bid.”

The blogger also revealed that Pooh Shiesty’s label reached out directly to shut down the speculation surrounding his status

“Apparently, his April date existed since his ‘release,’ and he’s on home confinement until April, like he has been the whole time since his release.”

The Shiesty SZN rapper served a five-year sentence and was released in October. Shortly after regaining his freedom, he dropped his First Day Out record, “FDO,” along with a music video featuring a powerful intro from his mother, who spoke on her son’s journey home and addressed those who doubted his return, “Whoever was scared when he went to the Feds, gon make your bed, you hear me? Cause the biggest is back. Come on now son, you walk that walk.”

Over the weekend, Pooh also addressed renewed snitching rumors tied to his gun case, firmly denying any cooperation with authorities:

“Three of the most solid ni**as you will ever see name on a piece of paper… We kept it G. We traumatized by this sh*t. Y’all better watch y’all mouth when y’all say a ni**a name… Never told and never folded.”

Pooh Shiesty is letting it be known that despite the online chatter, he’s still free and stood ten toes down.

Related Tags

memphis Pooh Shiesty

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2026 Golden Globes

    The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

    Cassius Life

    Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

    Bossip
    Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

    Bossip
    Program presentation of the Prime Video streaming service

    Trailer For 'Alex Cross' Season Two Drops

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close